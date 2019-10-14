AYUSH ministry has decided to hold 150 naturopathy camps: Shripad

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shripad Naik attended the concluding ceremony of 3-day mega naturopathy camp in Goa which was organised to mark the celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The function was organised by the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) (Pune), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, in association with Regional Outreach Bureau, Maharashtra and Goa at Kala Academy in the city. The theme of the camp was ‘Self Reliance through Self Health Reliance’, a quote of Mahatma Gandhi.

The AYUSH Minister said that the Prime Minister through the Ministry of AYUSH has endeavoured to take yoga and naturopathy throughout the world.

Naik assured that the AYUSH Ministry will strive to fulfill the mission of Prime Minister’s Healthy India.

“The Ministry has also decided to organise 150 naturopathy camps in commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was of the opinion that fasting and meditation help in bringing equilibrium to the body. If we adopt the practice of naturopathy we will be able to keep ourselves healthy and can do something good for the society,” he added. The Chief Minister, while speaking on the occasion, said that “there are two medical institutions of homeopathy and ayurveda that are functioning in the state. If the Ministry of AYUSH initiates steps to start naturopathy centre in the state, the state government will extend all sort of support.”

Present on the occasion were secretary for Ministry of AYUSH, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, joint secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, P Ranjit Kumar, additional director general, Press Information Bureau, Ermelinda Dias, Parvadeshwar Math Sadguru Shri Bhau Maharaj, and chairman and managing director of Goa Shipyard Ltd commodore B B Nagpal, NM (retired) among others.

NIN also released a book titled ‘Mahatma Gandhi and Prakrutic Chikitsa and Nisargopachar Varta’, at the hands of the chief guest.

The dignitaries presented awards to the naturopathies for their outstanding work in this field.

Dr K Satya Lakshmi, Director, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune, welcomed the gathering while Dr Dayanand Rao compered the function.