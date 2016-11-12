Ayurveda interns protest non-receipt of certificates

NT NETWORK

Thirty-six Ayurveda interns of 2011-12 batch from Gomantak Ayurveda College and Research Centre (GACRC), Shiroda, who are at present doing their internship, protested outside the campus demanding that the college provides them their provisional certificates. The students have not received the certificates even after completing the course.

The students have thus gone on an indefinite strike since Friday over the issue and are demanding their provisional certificates from the Goa Board.

The Central Council for Indian Medicine (CCIM) has not approved the 2011-12 batch and refused to award students a provisional certificate even after completing the course. The Goa Board of the Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy (GBISMH) has refused to issue the certificates.

A student Michele Fernandes said, “Even after completing our course we can’t call ourselves interns as we do not have the provisional certificate. We have been waiting for the past 11 months for the certificates”. According to college principal Dr Anuradha Bale, the Ayush ministry had denied permission for admission of the college students in the year 2011-12. Challenging the no permission order in Court, the college had got an interim stay. Based on the interim stay the batch was admitted. Dr Bale further said that following the stay, the Central Council for Indian Medicine had given its recommendation for 2011-12 batch.

Dr Bale said that in this regard the college has approached Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza and also Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik and the matter will be resolved soon.