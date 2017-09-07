Axe falls on 1,760 Goan shell firms

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI

About 1,760 shell companies in Goa have been deregistered and struck off the register of companies following the all-India crackdown on bogus companies in the corporate sector.

The shell companies comprise over 20 per cent of the total 8,100 companies in the state, and they currently stand dissolved. Their bank accounts have been frozen, and directors can no longer withdraw money from the accounts.

Sources at the Registrar of Companies, Panaji, said the companies have been declared as “shell” for not filing returns and not complying with the statutory obligations as per the Companies Act 2013.

Earlier in May 2017, the office of the registrar had detected 2360 companies that were defunct and not carrying out business. A notice for closure was sent to the companies of which several responded but significant percentage did not reply. Nearly 75 per cent of the companies monitored are currently identified as “shell”.

The sham companies have not finalised the accounts or filed income-tax returns for two-three years. Some of them have taken loans and have bank debt on their books, according to office of the registrar.

The central government is on an overdrive to weed out fake companies and ensure compliance in the corporate sector. On Tuesday, the Union ministry of corporate affairs struck off from the register over two lakh companies for existing only in name and not doing any business. Most of the shell companies are involved in black money laundering and fraud, said the government.

Sources at the registrar said that Goan shell companies may not be involved in dubious activities.

“Sometimes individuals float companies and then lose interest in operating them. Or sometimes the business environment turns unfavourable and promoters drop the idea of the project.” Several local business houses have a large number of non-working companies.

The office of the registrar has shared the names of the companies and information on their directors with RBI and the income-tax department to prevent them from being used as depository for black money after demonetisation.

Companies that did not file returns for financial years 2013 to 2015 have been identified as shell.

After demonetisation in November 2016 the government had announced that fake companies that clutter up marketplace tend to launder black money and used for spurious dealings would be deregistered.

The names of the local shell companies have been put up on the ministry of corporate affairs website and also the website of the ROC, Goa.

The names of the directors however are not in public domain as yet in Goa.