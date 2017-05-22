Awareness, not laws key to protecting biodiversity: CM 

PANAJI: Stating that the role of law and judiciary in protecting environment is limited to temporary measures, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that best solution to the problem was to create awareness among general public to ensure the protection.

He was speaking at a function to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity organised for the first time in the state with the theme being ‘Biodiversity and sustainable tourism’ at Kala Academy on Monday.

The function was attended by the country director United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Marina Walter, chairperson of National Biodiversity Board Dr Meena Kumari, and additional secretary to MoEF&CC Dr Amita Prasad.

“We many times out of greed destroy environment. Ancient civilisation and cultural knowledge, not laws and judicial authority, have saved biodiversity hotspots and hence we need a wider board with complementary proposal for supporting environment. This is the basic concept which actually will protect environment,” Parrikar informed.

“The moment we witnessed environment destruction we made laws. Now, we wait for regulatory authority and judicial system which tries to find one square bracketed solution for the entire country,” he maintained, observing that a person with sensitivity towards biodiversity, ecology and environment is equally restricted by these courts from acting even in the interest of the environment because of one law one rule. This does not fit this nation, which has multi-cultural and multi-situational factors, he added.

He explained that it had been difficult for Maharashtra government to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) because of CRZ regulation as a result 16,000 million litres of raw sewage is dumped into the sea. The law which should have protected the environment was coming in its way. We also had to face similar problem while setting up solid waste treatment plant at Saligao but NGT finally gave its nod to the project, he added.

He further highlighted the difficulties faced in controlling illegal constructions in CRZ area “since 1991 until now, not only the government but also court struggled to control illegal construction in CRZ area. In two matters, the state has generated more legal expertise, on environmental and deception laws. In environment cases, there are series of judgements, which are always contradictory to each other,” Parrikar said.

Parrikar, who is also the chairman of state biodiversity board, admitted of having lack of knowledge on biodiversity rules and regulation, “though I have good knowledge on the biodiversity but am not familiar with biodiversity Act”, he said adding that society can help protect the environment if people are made aware about their roles and responsibilities.

Chairperson of National biodiversity board Dr Meena Kumari highlighted the concept of sustainable development in tourism in relation to culture, adventure, while informing that tourism has encouraged the development of ethical guidelines stressing on the fact that all growth must be eco-friendly and sustainable for the service of human beings and common good.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, the country director UNDP, Marina Walter observed that if biodiversity is not managed and conserved properly, it would have tremendous impact on the tourism sector of the country which attracts 1.2 billion tourists. Responsible tourism activities will ensure that tourism continues to play an important role in generating livelihood and creating economic benefits.

The event also saw the launching of Indian biodiversity awards 2018, UNDP capacity building on access and benefit sharing project and release of 1st issue of NBA’s newsletter and communication materials and knowledge products.