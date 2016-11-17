Awarding women achiever 2016

Thursday , 17 November 2016
Posted by: nt November 17, 2016 in Buzz

The 6th edition of ‘Orchid Awards for Women Achievers 2016’ was held at the Taleigao Community Hall in the presence Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, recently. Women who have contributed in various fields were presented the Women Achievers Award. Reva Dessai (Education),Ujwala Tarcar (Art and Culture), Angela Naik (Sports), Asha Vernekar (Social Work), Mansi Chandgadkar (Journalism), Ramakumari Shashtri (Business), Suman Shirodker (Rural Development) and Sanjana Prabhugaonker (Girl Child Prodigy) were the awardees.

