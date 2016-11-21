Avertano says he will contest as Independent with BJP’s support

NT NETWORK

Minister for Fisheries Avertano Furtado informed that he will contest the forthcoming election as an Independent candidate with the support of BJP.

Speaking to this daily, Avertano said, “I have started visiting door-to-door since last week. I am contesting the election as an Independent with the support of the BJP, because it has helped me to develop my constituency.’’

The Minister further said that though the BJP did not assure him of its support in the election, he has high hopes that the party would back him as it has done during the last five years.

When asked about his reaction to the ‘growing presence of opposition’ and that the MGP is also eyeing the constituency, Furtado said that people of Navelim would rally behind him as they have seen the development in the constituency which was not done all these years.

When asked to clear the air on the rumours that he is trying to join a political party, he said he will not join any political party, but would contest as an Independent candidate and win the election.

Meanwhile, MGP president and Minister for Factories and Boilers Deepak Dhavlikar said that “of the total 14 seats, that are being demanded with the BJP for seat-sharing, Navelim is one. We have good support in Navelim, and hence have staked claim for it.”

“No, no, only Navelim. We are not demanding more seats in Salcete. We are claiming more seats in South Goa than in North Goa,” he said.

“We will not compromise on the three seats – Dabolim, Bicholim and Navelim,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said that the MGP’s central committee will hold a meeting before December 15 to take a final call.

“A final decision on our talks with the BJP over seat-sharing will be before December 15. If the BJP disagrees to our demands we would not hesitate to go all alone to the electorates in the forthcoming election,” he said. Asked whether the MGP is geared up to contest the election on its own, Dhavalikar said that the party is “fully equipped.”