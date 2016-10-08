Autopsy report says Monika was choked to death

SALIGAO: Monika Ghurde, an independent perfumer and researcher, died due to asphyxia, the postmortem report has revealed. However, on the question whether there was any sexual assault on Ghurde, the police said the opinion has been reserved pending serological examination report.

Serology tests will be conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad. The postmortem was conducted at the GMC on Saturday by Dr Madhu Ghodkirekar and Dr Chetan Karekar.

“The investigation is going on in the right direction, and there is a strong lead in the case,” North Goa SP Umesh Gaonkar said, adding that there was no forceful entry in the apartment and the person appeared to be known to the victim.

“We are probing all possible angles in the case,” Gaonkar said.

The body has been handed over to the family for conducting final rites.

Ghurde was allegedly killed by unknown person at her rented apartment at Bella Vista Sangolda. The body of the 38-year-old Ghurde was discovered on Thursday night.

The police suspect that the incident could have happened in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Ghurde was found naked and her hands were tied to the bed, the police said. There are no visible bodily injuries. The police are verifying call data records, and checking up on with the restaurants she visited and have also been questioning friends of the deceased.

The watchman is also being interrogated in connection with the case. The complex where the incident occurred does not have a CCTV surveillance system.

Police teams from Calangute, Anjuna, Saligao are on the task. Besides, police teams have been sent outside the state in connection with the case.