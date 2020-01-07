Automobile dealers seek extension to road tax cut

Panaji: Automobile dealers in the state, on Monday, sought an extension to road-tax cut for a further period of three months, after the first concession in tax rate ended on December 31, 2019.

Members of the Goa Automobile Dealers Association (GADA) met the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, during the day and made a request for the 50 per cent relief in road tax to be extended up to March 31, 2020.

Post-meeting Vallabh Kunkoliencar, secretary of GADA, said that the local auto dealers are seeking the extension so that the momentum in two-wheeler and four-wheeler sales witnessed during the last quarter of 2019 continues.

“The government did not lose anything by cutting the road tax on new vehicles. On the contrary it gained through higher revenue,” said Kunkoliencar.

He added that an extension in tax cut would also help dealers to exhaust their stock and make a smooth transition to BSVI vehicles that kick in from April 1 2020.

Yielding to appeals made by local dealers, the Chief Minister in the previous year had agreed to 50 per cut in road tax on new vehicles purchased during October –December 31 2019 period.

According to the GADA, the reduction in road tax helped to revive the Goan auto market, failing which many dealers would have shut down and that would have resulted in employees losing their jobs.

Th GADA termed the government’s decision to cut road tax as “bold” and “timely.”

According to the state transport department, the October-December road tax cut resulted in 81 per cent jump in four-wheeler sales and six per cent increase in sales of two-wheelers, while, the income to the department increased seven per cent.

Members of GADA pointed out that, the road tax also led to 81 per cent jump in GST collection from dealers.

In 2019, due to demand slowdown the automobile industry across states went through turbulent times and witnessed 30-40 per cent plunge in sales.

Goa also faced a similar situation as vehicle sales by local dealers dropped by 25-30 per cent.

The state saw revenues from road-tax and GST from automobile dealers decreasing. The decision to reduce road-tax for three months was required in 2019 and continues to be so even in 2020, according to the GADA. The reduction in the road tax was done through ordinance signed by the Governor.