Austerity may hit govt recruitments

Though the Personnel department has directed the heads of departments to initiate the job recruitment process, poor financial condition of the state government may create hurdles in recruitments in various departments.

The finance department had issued a memorandum last month asking all the departments to reduce expenditure by 25 per cent for the last two quarters of the current financial year as a part of cost cutting measures and rationalisation of expenditure.

According to sources, the government has made suggestions to the departments to manage with the current budgetary allocations as supplementary budget allocation could be done after next assembly session.

Last session of Goa legislative assembly was held in August 2018. The next session must be convened within six months.

Sources in the state administration said that the government can hold next assembly session before end of January 2018.

However, on the other hand, sources also informed that the departments have been asked to manage with available budgetary allocations for next three months.

As per information received from sources, current financial position of the government may force the departments to defer the recruitment process of

various posts, which has been cleared by the high-level empowered committee headed by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, some people including youth leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have been raising concern on social media over the advertised posts by the Art and Culture department on Tuesday wherein out of 114 posts, 108 are in reserved category and only 6 posts are for general category.

However, the directorate of Art and Culture has clarified that the posts which have been advertised are backlog of reserved categories.

Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude clarified that the department is in the process to fill backlog of reserved categories and the posts for general category will be advertised in the next slot.

When pointed out about the criticism on social media for reserving 108 posts out of 114, Gaude said that those who are posting messages on social media have either no knowledge of administrative process or they are averse to the betterment of communities like Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class.