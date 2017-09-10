Attempt to shift Lucky Seven in Mandovi fails

PANAJI: A strenuous effort to shift Lucky Seven, the casino vessel grounded off the Miramar beach, failed on Sunday, with the next attempt to be taken up on September 11 afternoon. The stranded vessel, however, was turned 180 degrees during this exercise.

The vessel is being floated to shift it in the waters of Mandovi river as per the order of the High Court so as to carry out its underwater survey.

“Majority of the damaged portion of the vessel has been repaired. However, certain damages like the cracks in the flooded engine room are yet to be repaired, which can be done only after taking the vessel in deeper water,” said a company official

After the underwater inspection, the vessel is expected to be towed to Jaigad dry dockyard at Ratnagiri for major repairs.

The Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd, which owns the vessel, has hired salvor M/s AMS Marine LLC, Egypt for salvaging the vessel.