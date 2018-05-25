Attacker’s monthly Hospicio bills run into Rs 2 lakh

MARGAO: Dr R Venkatesh, who attacked director of health services Dr Sanjeev Dalvi in the state capital on Thursday, has been running the dialysis unit at the Hospicio Hospital, Margao for more than 15 years.

Besides, he has been running a dialysis unit at the government hospital at Canacona. Sources at the Hospicio Hospital said that bills running into Rs 2 lakh for every month were submitted by Dr Venkatesh for running the dialysis unit at the hospital.

The sources said that they are unaware of the exact amount the DHS owes to him, adding that Dr Venkatesh would submit bills running into Rs 2 lakh for every month for providing dialysis services to around 20 to 23 patients every month.

“The state government had outsourced to him dialysis services at the Hospicio Hospital some 15 years back. Every month, he would submit the bills to the hospital which would get approved by the hospital. Thereafter the hospital would send them to the directorate of health services for final approval. We don’t know how much money has been paid to him, or how much has not been. But every month bills roughly ran into Rs 2 lakh,” said the sources.

The hospital sources maintained that Dr Venkatesh has had grudge against DHS officials including Dr Dalvi.