ATMs continue to be out of action in Divar

PANAJI: Shutters of ATM counters of both ICICI Bank and Central Bank in Divar are down ever since the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes has been announced by the central government.

ATM slots need to be re-calibrated, and very soon it will be done, and the service will be made available to the villagers, said branch manager of Central Bank Shirish K Jadhav. Jadhav informed that after cash is made available, Divar will have no problem but till then the customers have to bear the inconvenience.

In Divar, 99.99 per cent residents have debit and credit cards, and the Central Bank is here to serve them, he said.

While, ICICI bank branch manager Pritam Sinha refused to come on record, and just said that he has not been authorised to speak to the media. Many senior citizens are suffering due to the non- availability of new currency notes, and closure of ATMs for the last over 10 days.

A resident of Divar, Rosario Picardo said, “What do we do when the ATMs in Divar go out of service for the last 10 days now?”

Another resident Ezabelle Heredia said that banks give only Rs 2,000 notes and it does not have any value in vegetable market or fish market or while one goes to pay electricity bills as all demand change.

While Manohar Bhomkar, a farmer, opined that new currency notes are okay, and went on to ask: “What value do these Rs 2,000 notes have while we travel in a bus or buy goods at market or in hotels?”

“All refuse to accept the new notes for want of change and say ‘either you buy goods worth Rs 2,000 or Rs 1,500 as we don’t have sufficient change to give it to you,’” Bhomkar added. “In the beginning, we were happy to see the new Rs 2000 notes but when I realised that nobody is willing to accept it in the market or elsewhere I felt sad. No banks are willing to give change,” said Cinezia Monteiro.

“Banks say new currency notes will arrive, and now it is nearly 20 days and we are running short of cash. But to whom can we complain to?” said Ivo Azevedo. Meanwhile, effect of Bharat bandh call was evident in Divar.