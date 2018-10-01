ATM skimming: two Romanians remanded to 5-day police custody

MAPUSA: Pernem judicial magistrate first class has remanded to five days police custody the two Romanian nationals arrested by the Pernem police in connection with ATM skimming fraud.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, police registered another offence against the duo for withdrawing Rs 10,000 the account of a Porvorim resident.

It may be recalled that the Pernem police had on Saturday busted an international racket and had arrested two Romanian nationals in connection with ATM skimming fraud. The accused were involved in stealing data by using an electronic device and also using it to withdraw cash from ATMs.

In this connection, Pernem police had arrested Emanoil Pirjol and Vasile-Loredan Sipos from a hotel in Kolhapur, Maharashtra with the help of local police and recovered cash of Rs 7 lakh, five mobile phones, two laptops and other foreign currencies. The team was led by police inspector PI Sandesh Chodankar.

Subsequently, on Sunday one Sharad Naik, aged 56 and a resident of Porvorim lodged a complaint with Pernem police stating that on September 26 around 11.16 pm he had received a SMS from a bank on his mobile stating that Rs 10,000 was withdrawn from ATM at Parcem branch. He further stated that since he had not made the withdrawal and suspecting theft he had blocked the card.

Acting on the complaint, Pernem police have registered an offence under sections 465, 468, 471, 420 and 379 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code against the two Romanian nationals.

When contacted, PI Sandesh Chodankar informed that one of the accused Vasile-Loredan Sipos is the cousin of Paul Daniel Vasil, one of the two Romanians held by Fatorda police in July. Along with Vasil, Fatorda police had arrested one Costansio Caboo in connection with ATM skimming case.

“We have established that this is an international gang and operating in Goa for long and we are further investigating,” informed PI Chodankar. He further said, “We have registered another case today and we have electronic evidence proving that they are coming to Goa again and again and hiring taxis of the same operator. Both hotel owner and taxi owner have violated all norms as no C form and any documentary evidence was taken from the Romanians.”

“During the course of investigating, we got to know that the kingpin is a lady from Uzbekistan and we are further investigating into the case,” added the Pernem PI.