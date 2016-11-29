ATM recalibration goes on

NT NETWORK

After the demonetisation of high-value currency notes, over one-third of ATMs in Goa need recalibration to suit to the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes.

It is learnt that two of the largest banks – lead bank State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank with total 275 ATMs – have completed the task of re-calibration. However other banks are “in process” and say that they are “trying their best to complete the exercise soon”.

Goa has over 500 ATMs. Among the large banks, Canara Bank with 79 ATMs said that only five-six of its machines are to be recalibrated.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank and Bank of India with approximately 65 and 50 ATMs respectively said that the recalibration is not complete.

A source in Bank of Maharashtra said that four out of its 15 ATMs have been recalibrated.

The banks said that recalibration can only be done by the ATM vendor, and vendors themselves are too busy. There are several service management companies (vendors) with whom banks have tie-ups but most are facing a shortage of workforce due to the increased workload. The mammoth exercise of recalibration has been undertaken by all banks in Goa as in the rest of the country.

The recalibration process needs configuration in the software and also changes in the hardware and is not as simple as earlier thought, said an official.

It is essential as there is going to be a rush for salary withdrawals starting from November 30 and continuing in the first week of December, he said.

Earlier it was thought that recalibration would be complete by November 30. However, the process is not complete implying more hardship to people.

Furthermore though recalibration has been done the machines are closed for most of the day. Both SBI and HDFC Bank have few of their ATMs functioning by afternoon.

The queues outside their kiosks are long and customers are fearful of cash running out of the machine at any moment. ATMs of small banks and urban co-operative banks have not opened since the demonetisation.

All the banks have said that they are running short of cash and need to allocate currency to the branch customers. Small and co-operative banks said that they receive limited supply of currency from large banks and therefore have to keep the machines closed.

On November 8, the central government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. The move resulted in an acute shortage of cash and the need for ATMs to be recalibrated to suit to the new notes.

New notes of Rs 500 have recently made an appearance in the state.