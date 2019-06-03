Atal Setu Works Wonders

PACHU MENON, Margao

FOR a state inundated by a virtual deluge of developmental works, the Atal Setu, as that engineering marvel which has reduced traffic at key entry points to Goa’s capital city, Panaji, finds itself tagged high up on the list of novelties. What started off being described as a colossal waste of public money, the manifold advantages of having the third bridge across River Mandovi couldn’t be better described. The perennial bottlenecks at either ends of the old bridge(s) which made commuting between Panaji and the Northern districts of the state a harrowing experience is well said to have been resolved with the commissioning of the new cable-stayed bridge between the towns of Panaji and Porvorim carrying NH-66 over the tidal part of the Mandovi River. Moreover the panoramic view a drive along the 5-kilometre stretch of the bridge makes it a modern tourist attraction as well. But it is the ban imposed on two and three-wheelers using the new Mandovi Bridge over apprehensions of high velocity winds posing danger to them that has diluted the excitement. Arguments to the contrary notwithstanding, it is better that these warnings are treated with a certain measure of caution as it is for the first time that a new thoroughfare has come up thirty metres above the water surface in the state. It would not be wise to rush into hasty trials and risk the lives of those using two-wheelers on the bridge. However, there is never any dearth of those used to daredevilry who would not mind throwing caution to the winds if only for the feel of danger associated with the essays. Then there are tourists who zoom-by on their bikes to click selfies on this new wonder! The traffic-cell of the Goa police has been very fastidious about the compliance of traffic-rules and remorselessly penalising those who infringe on the laws. Nonetheless the escapades indulged in by bike-riding teens on the Atal Setu should goad the traffic personnel into being all the more vigilant.