At the ‘Root’ of the cause

Janice Rodrigues | NT BUZZ

Joining forces of the west and east can be seen in the many spheres, it could be fusion food, fusion wear and moreover with fusion music. However, more than often fusion music comes in the line of fire when traditionalists critique the mix of Indian classical with any other genre of music. Often hindering with the purity of the music, the fusion artists have to be very careful. And this is what conductor and musical pioneer David Murphy has been trying to achieve.

A specialist in the music of Mozart and Beethoven, Murphy began his foray into the music world with lessons in violin. Winning competitions and a full scholarship to the internationally renowned music school, the Purcell School, proved to be his key to success. It was here that under the influence of violinist Yehudi Menuhin his interest in Indian Classical music took shape. Murphy has been since trying to bring fusion music into the good books of the traditionalist, and has led him to concerts world over eventually working with the sitar virtuoso Pandit Ravi Shankar.

In Goa to perform with another Indian classical great, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Murphy has continued on his endeavour towards classical music through the Roots of Fire concert. “The reason it is called Roots of Fire is because at the root of music, Indian and western classical have in common a creative spark, and we have to go to roots of these traditions to explore that creative spark, where the music of the east and west comes together to fit in a way that really makes sense,” he says about the endeavour.

This took shape when a UK based foundation called the Bagri Foundation, working towards the promoting Asian arts and culture and particularly in bringing cultures together, worked out a plan with the Deccan Heritage Foundation. “The Bagri foundation along with the Deccan heritage foundation here in Goa worked to put together the nuts and bolts of this project. And we hope it’s an ongoing thing in the future,” says Murphy.

With the aim of explore the music of the east and west in a very deep level they found Goa a fantastic place to start. “It was a good place to start as here, already there are a lot of cultures coming together. It’s like a huge melting pot.”

With a series of workshops that are currently underway, the organisers hope to enlighten the Goan youth about music. “We did a workshop today (January 17) at Lourdes convent in Saligao and first when the musicians played the pieces to the children they were just sitting transfixed smiling to the sounds of the instruments, there were some of the fantastic flautists, violinists and other musicians. It was great to have the children right there so close up,” says Murphy.

The thing that surprised Murphy was the reaction he got when he introduced Indian rhythms into the music playing. “When we worked some Indian rhythm techniques and funnily enough the children hadn’t experienced before, because they have been only trained in Western Classical music, so that was quiet strange to be introducing Indian classical here in India done by someone coming from the UK.” However, this led the children to explore some Indian rhythms and western harmony together. Murphy says: “We are hoping, with fingers crossed, that at the beginning of the concert at Kala Academy, the children are going to demonstrate some of this to the audience, so that we can show how the roots of fire concerts work well with even children who are at the early stages of learning music.”

For the concert on the January 19, the programme will include performances by the Sinfonia Verdi, an orchestra founded by Murphy. “We like to call ourselves the world’s most flexible orchestra because the musicians work in many different styles, they’re all trained western classical musicians but they also like to explore different types of music. They also play historically important, old instruments that were played hundreds of years ago. Their core is western classical music but they are always looking around for different kinds of opportunities,” says Murphy.

The western classical music part of the concert will comprise of a piece by Mozart – the bright and happy piece of the Flute Quartet in D Major, followed by a piece of Mozart’s cousin, by marriage, Carl Maria von Weber. “This is a piece is performed on a Bassoon, the children were quiet surprised to see this instrument, as it is not a very usual instrument, but a makes a wonderful sound, as very good piece to demonstrate the characteristic of this instrument.”

Ask him how was his association with Indian musical giants like Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Pandit Ravi Shankar, his face lights up: “Working with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan who is a great Indian artist, and working with another great Indian artist, Pandit Ravi Shankar, is like having the pleasure to work with Mozart and Beethoven, I won’t say which is which, but they are totally different musical minds but they are really great artists to work with.”

Murphy is continuing Shankar’s work with his opera Sukanya which the latter was in the process of working, when he passed on. “In May this year is the first performance of Sukanya which is a opera that Ravi Shankar was finishing when he passed on and the with libretto by Amit Chaudhuri it’s been a process of completing it from the notes and sketches, it’s quite interesting as it is using western choir with Indian ideas and Indian music. It is going to be a completely new sound; no one has ever heard it before.”

On a concluding note ask him if India is truly ready for the fusion of Indian classical and how does one not trigger the sentiments of the traditionalists? He replies: “It’s really interesting. Indian music has ancient tradition with thousands of years. There’s now so much fusion and collaboration with some wonderful music in resultant. But one has to be very careful that the tradition itself stays intact. A lot of fusion work comes under criticism from famous artists because they say that the tradition is being destroyed. What I have tried to do is be very true to the tradition and at the same time be very true to the western classical traditions. If you go down to the roots to the creative spark, that’s where the music can actually meet because very often a fusion can sound a bit like a car crash making music smash against one another you don’t really know where you are, I’ve tried to keep away from that.”

(David Murphy will be conducting the orchestra Sinfonia Verdi at the Roots of Fire Concert with Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on January 19 at 7 p.m. at Kala Academy, Panaji. Free passes are available at the venue.)