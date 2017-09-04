At least 1500 liquor outlets to go

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Around 800 liquor outlets will be saved by the virtue of the latest clarification from the Supreme Court exempting outlets within city limits from the highway liquor ban, excise commissioner Amit Satija said on Monday.

He said the clarification would be put into effect as early as possible to give relief to liquor sellers.

“Some departmental procedures need to be done for the clarification to be implemented, and we will try to do it quickly,” he said.

The department’s formalities could be done in a week’s time, he indicated.

Briefing media on the status of the highway liquor ban, the commissioner said that in all around 1200-1500 liquor outlets are likely to be adversely affected as against the earlier estimated number of 3,200 outlets.

The government will be going in for extensive survey to make a fresh assessment of the final impact.

Satija said the SC had issued two clarifications since its order. The first clarification reduced the minimum distance to 220 metres and the second (issued on August 23) excluded outlets within municipal areas from the order.

Both the relaxations are yet to be implemented.

Teams from the excise department will commence measuring the 220-metre distance from approachable road to save outlets.

“Both the relaxations will shortly be implemented,” Satija said.

Talking about the liquor ban impact on revenues of the excise department, he said, “Every year we witness about eight per cent growth in collections, but this year the growth will be lower.”

The commissioner spoke to press after members of the Goa Liquor Traders Association met him in the afternoon.

GLTA president Dattaprasad Naik said the association would continue to fight to save each and every liquor outlet from closure, adding that the latest relaxation would give relief to 10 cities along the highways such as Curchorem, Vasco, Ponda, Bicholim, etc.

There are about 11,900 liquor selling/serving establishments in Goa.

The SC liquor order that came into effect from April 1 2017 banned outlets around highways and has affected the livelihood of hundreds of alcohol retailers.

About 3200 outlets had closed operations of which around 1,800 are due to reopen shortly. The order is to prevent deaths due to driving under the influence of drinks.

Several states have appealed against the order after which the SC issued two clarifications.