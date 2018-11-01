At cabinet meet, CM assures to fill govt vacancies soon

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who chaired the cabinet meeting at his private residence at Taleigao on Wednesday, assured his colleagues that he will issue directions to the concerned department in the next 15 days for filling up government vacancies after discussing it in the next cabinet meeting in detail.

The much-awaited cabinet meeting was held after a gap of three months at the Chief Minister’s private residence wherein several proposals were approved including extension of debt relief scheme to the mining-affected barge and truck owners for a period of six months, extension to the appointment of 132 para teachers for a period of ten months by enhancing monthly remuneration from Rs 12,000 to Rs 32,000 per month, granting exemption of registration fees of Rs 3,61,478 in respect of deed of gift to Diocesan Society of Education, revision of selling prices of above poverty line (APL) food grains and increasing profit margin by 10 paise to fair price shops per kilogram on food grains and fixing rent of POS devices to the fair price shops.

The cabinet has also decided to bring in parity in salary of engineers working under PWD contract society besides granting

approval to establish IT cell and revenue assurance support team for a period of three years by placing order on M/s RECPDCL on nomination basis and amendment to the Mamta scheme providing financial incentives to mothers, who deliver girl child.

It also has given approval to the grant of special incentives to Visteon Technical and Services Centre Pvt Ltd in Goa under information technology policy 2018 which includes Rs 52 lakh incentives for a period of two years for plug and play facility, reimbursement of internet and electricity charges, salary reimbursement and capital investment subsidy.

Interestingly, the cabinet deferred the proposal moved by the industries department to demarcate and notify land admeasuring 28,000 sq mt under survey number 267/2 at village Calangute, Bardez, as an investment promotion area and decided to send it to Goa Investment Promotion Board.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai said that besides approving the proposals which were on the agenda, discussion was held on filling up of vacancies in government departments, smooth functioning of the state administration and resuming mining operations in the state.

He said that the Chief Minister assured that he will hold another cabinet meeting in the next 15 days on filling up of vacancies in the various departments and accordingly directions on recruitment will be issued.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho said that the Chief Minister is fully fit and participated in the discussions during the cabinet meeting. “CM was fully fit. He participated in the discussions. He gave his valuable suggestions,” the Minister told the media after the cabinet meeting.

He said that except that the meeting did not take place at the Secretariat, everything was like a normal cabinet meeting, adding that the Chief Minister needs a little more rest. “He will be resting for some more time. But he has told the ministers that whenever there are issues, he will be calling each one of us individually,” he added.