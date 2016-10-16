At BRICS, China Shows Who Is Asia’s Boss

Nandkumar M Kamat

The real winner from Eighth BRICS summit in Goa was China which will hold the rotating chair in 2017, and host the ninth BRICS summit next year. With foreign exchange reserves 10 times India, crossing $3500 billion, China knows how to use this huge kitty to keep existing friends in the camp and win new loyal friends. When the Chinese President Xi Jinping stepped on red carpet at Dabolim Airport he was wearing a mysterious and self confident smile. He was found relaxed and looking forward to speak from a position of strength. On way to Goa he had delivered a powerful, historic, unprecedented, geopolitical and diplomatic masterstroke by impressing Bangladesh by signing $20 billion loan agreements and further promoting signing of separate $14 billion trade and investment agreements. Compare the Chinese masterstroke of $34 billion aid with $ 2 billion offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By strongly courting Bangladesh, President Xi sent a clear signal to India – “your old friend can leave you any time if he gets a more powerful and dependable new friend”.

One couldn’t help to ignore his attitude when he shook hands with the host and attended the bilateral Sino-Indian meeting without committing anything. China saw to it that no mention of tension in South China Sea and disputes with its neighbors would be made. The Chinese completely refused to buy Indian line on terrorism (official statement from China didn’t even include this word) and showed displeasure at India’s attempt to turn a multilateral summit indirectly into a Pakistan bashing platform.

It was clear that the government of Pakistan excluded from the summit had briefed the Chinese President in advance. Indian government went out of the way to please the Chinese delegation by instructing local police to arrest peaceful Tibetans protesting at Margao, Colva and Vasco but it didn’t make any difference to the Chinese position on Masood Azhar and their opposition to entry of the host in the elite Nuclear Supplies Group.

Contrary to incorrect claims by Indian spokespersons there was nothing in the press release by Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency on any support from China on India’s crusade against terrorism. The Chinese view India’s support to Dalai Lama and Tibetan refugees as unwanted interference in their domestic affairs. Everyone who watched the minute long snippet of Sino-Indian meeting on TV channels could notice the amused expressions of President Xi when Prime Minister Modi rubbed salt in his wounds by saying “like India, China has also been subject to terrorist acts”. Modi perhaps forgot who China views as terrorists in Tibet. China has repeatedly denounced the Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual leader, as a “splittist”. China views Dalai Lama’s talk of a “middle way” and increased Tibetan autonomy as merely code for outright Tibetan independence. On the other side India has also failed to use the “Tibet” card on international stage as it had recently used the “Baluchistan” card to embarrass Pakistan.

With old and very loyal friends in the leftist circles in India, China is interested in getting a solid foothold in the Indian civil society as possible and in creating a favourable public opinion about itself by diverting attention from its geopolitical moves and boundary disputes. Chinese unhappiness on slow progress on people to people contacts between the two Asian giants was revealed in this pointed statement after Xi-Modi meeting-when President Xi told Modi “China and India should consolidate public support for bilateral friendship by boosting exchanges between their political parties, local governments, think tanks, cultural bodies and media organizations”.

President Xi further added- “China and India should constantly enrich their strategic cooperative partnership and chart the course of bilateral ties in line with the fundamental interests of their peoples. The two countries should maintain high-level communication and dialogue at all levels so as to expand consensus, improve mutual trust and deepen cooperation”.

These are mere cold fumes from the mighty Chinese dragon. The official statement from Xinhua confirmed what foreign policy analysts believe- China would not yield an inch of space to India to claim pivotal position in Asia. India would always feel dominated and snubbed by China. At Goa, President Xi walked around like a boss. Indeed he was showing without blinking an eyelid who is at present the boss in Asia. His photograph with Russian President Putin also showed how firmly he had clasped the latter’s arm with both his hands- a symbolic firmness which is consistently found in aggressive Chinese foreign policy bolstered by its’ huge foreign exchange kitty.

The Indian government also conveniently forgot its anxiety over the Chinese dam projects on Brahmaputra- a matter which also affects Bangladesh. The Chinese President made his intentions very clear- he had attended the Goa summit to lay down the foundation for the ninth BRICS summit in China where he is expected to completely dominate the discourse, while India may continue to make small, squeaky noises.

The Goa summit of BRICS proved to be a damp squib for media due to the consistent veil of secrecy maintained by India’s official media managers about various multilateral and bilateral events. At the time of writing this article, late afternoon, I have the most up-to-date information from Russian and Chinese official news agencies on developments at eighth BRICS summit in Goa than any official news source of Indian government. Goa achieved very little intellectually from this summit.

GSIDC spent more funds on Miramar’s three kms long RCC road than the measly Rs 75 crore grant the central government gave to host the summit. India got the rotating chairmanship of BRICS, in January 2016 and hosted about 70 BRICS meetings at various levels – Ministerial, working group, Senior Official and Technical – and several events /activities.

Now at the end of it all, attention would be focused on the promised “Goa Declaration”. We need to admit that the limelight of summit was stolen by China by not compromising on any issue. Xi was coolly enjoying a welcome drink when India was mischievously signing an agreement with Russia to purchase S-400 missile shield partly to be placed in Arunachal Pradesh to counter Xi’s red army. President Xi would wait for his turn in China next year to further cut down India to its size and show who the real boss is, in Asia.