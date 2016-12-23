ASUS ZenWatch 3 launched exclusively on Flipkart

Prajyot Mainkar

ASUS ZenWatch 3 which was announced at the IFA 2016 back in August has now been officially launched in India via exclusive partner – Flipkart. This is a third generation of Android Wear and the first one in the series to be featuring round shaped design.

The ASUS ZenWatch 3 features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display having a resolution 400×400 pixels and a pixel density of 287 PPI. The watch has 512MB RAM and 4GB of storage that can’t be expanded further using microSD card. The watch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. This watch compatible with smartphones running Android v4.3 and above; and iOS. The device is dust and water-resistant (IP67 certified). It offers quick access to frequently used functions such as ZenFit activity tracking app. The ZenWatch 3 includes WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 LE and sensors. Backed by 340mAH battery, this smartwatch is expected to go from 0-60 in just 15mins of charging. It uses a magnetic charger, comes with an optional Watch stand. The ASUS Zenwatch 3 with Rubber Strap is priced at `17,599/- and the leather strap version is priced at `18,999/-.

Flipkart was quite convinced that with quarter-to-quarter growth of 100 per cent in wearable category, launch of the new ASUS Zenwatch 3 will further strengthen the premium segment of wearable on Flipkart. Peter Chang, Region Head-South Asia and Country Manager ASUS India, said: “The launch of ZenWatch 3 is the perfect culmination of a successful year for ASUS in India. Consumers are increasingly adopting wearables to help simplify their lives and boost productivity. The powerful ZenWatch 3 combines luxury and functionality to provide users with a device that allows them to manage their lives comfortably. We are sure that the combination of specs and design in this smartwatch will be appreciated by our users.”

Not all the Android Wear devices would be receiving the Android Wear 2.0 updates. This list has set of new devices but misses out original generation of Android Wear devices which were launched in 2014 namely, Moto 360, Samsung Gear Live, Asus Zenwatch and LG G Watch. The list of devices include: Moto 360 (2015), Moto 360 Sport, LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, LG Watch Urbane, LG G Watch R, Polar M600, Huawei Watch, Huawei Watch for ladies, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Nixon Mission, Tag Heuer Connected, Asus ZenWatch 2, Asus ZenWatch 3, Fossil Q Wander, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Founder, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch and Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch. Additionally, Google is also rumoured to launch two Android Wear 2.0 supported smartwatches in 2017.

Google has rolled out a new feature to Google Maps which will enable users to spot public toilets around them. This service has gone live in National Capital Region (NSR) and Madhya Pradesh. Google has been closely working with the Ministry of Urban Development to add location, address, pictures and opening hours of over four thousand communal and public restrooms to Maps. Not only this provides information to the public but the same information can be used to improve sanitation service in the locality.

Available on both, App as well as Web, currently you can spot public toilet by using the keyword `Swachh Public Toilet` in the regions – Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad in Delhi; and Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. This service will be accessible to users both in English and Hindi language. Interestingly, Google is looking to continue to provide information about public restrooms for more cities in collaboration with the Ministry of Urban Development. Currently there are 5,162 public toilets in five cities of NCR and 1,114 in Madhya Pradesh in total.

Google also announced its 100th Railway Station – Udhagamandalam (Ooty), in India to get the Wi-Fi service under the Railwire program. According to Google, the Railtel WiFi is currently having over 5 million monthly active users and it is helping millions of Indians to discover benefits of Internet. Google also quoted that there are 15000 first time users connecting to the network every day. The search giant is also looking to launch high-speed WiFi across 400 stations in India in partnership with Railtel.

Country Head of Connectivity at Google India, Gulzar Azad said: “We’re really excited about reaching this milestone and it is an incredible feeling to look back and see how far we’ve come since we announced that we were partnering with Indian Railways and RailTel to provide Wi-Fi at 400 railway stations throughout the country. But what has really inspired us are the stories of how people are using this high-speed access to the full and open Internet. They’re using Railwire Wi-Fi to be more productive with their time and to get things done more efficiently.”