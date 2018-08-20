Astra Concrete bags India SME 100-2018 award

Team B&C/NT

Madkaim based, Astra Concrete Products is the proud recipient of the India SME 100 Award 2018. The company is the only winner from Goa this year. The award was accepted by Sushant Shrikant Parulekar, partner, Astra Concrete, from Giriraj Singh, minister of state for MSME, in New Delhi recently.

Altogether 33,102 nominations were received from MSMEs of which top 100 winners were selected by a jury. This was the fifth edition of the awards constituted by India SME Forum in collaboration with Axis Bank.

The function was attended by Kalraj Mishra, ex- minister MSME and sitting MP along with Shikha Sharma, managing director and CEO, Axis Bank, Prahlad Kakar celebrity ad guru, Milan Hovorka, ambassador of Czech Republic to India.