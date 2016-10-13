Aston Martin launches DB11 for luxury car buyers in Goa

PANAJI: British luxury car manufacturer, Aston Martin presented its latest model, DB11 to the Goa market on Thursday with the car carrying an hefty price tag of Rs 4.27 crore (ex-showroom, Goa.) The dynamic, sports car, is being show-cased pan-India and the Goa launch is part of the six-city road-show currently underway.

The DB11 unveiled at the 86th international Geneva Motor Show in March 2016 and is famous embodiment of what an Aston Martin should be. It is fully imported and brought into India as a CBU (completely build unit). Goa sales are through Infinity Cars Ltd., a Mumbai based dealership that has the western and southern India market. The DB 11 is being targeted at industrialists and luxury automobile lovers and the company hopes to sell at least two cars, said Sandeep Gupta, general manager, sales, Infinity Cars.

India’s luxury car market is changing and there are more people who are looking to buy imported cars, said Gupta.

The DB11 is authentic sporting GT in the finest Aston Martin tradition and has made waves across industry since its preview, he said.

The two-seater coupe with tiny bucket seats behind combines latest technology developed by Daimler. Marketing of the top-end car is being done one-to-one with officials from the dealership personally reaching out to customers. For servicing technicians from Mumbai will be travelling down to Goa, said Gupta. The DB11 does maximum speed of 320 km per hour. Aston Martin is displaying three of its models, sedan Rapide, the Mini along with the DB11 to Goan buyers until October 14 2016.