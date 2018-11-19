Assonora VP to write to PWD over water shortage problem

MAPUSA: Assonora panchayat has resolved to write to PWD over water shortage problem. A resolution in this regard was passed during a gram sabha held on Sunday wherein the villagers also demanded action against those dumping garbage and polluting river Par.

Various issues like water shortage, garbage dumping, renting of rooms, river pollution were prominently discussed.

On water issue, the locals said that they have not been getting regular water supply and despite there being a water treatment plant in the village the water problem was prevailing. They demanded that this problem be resolved at the earliest. Sarpanch Sapna Mapari assured villagers of taking up the matter with the PWD.

Expressing ire over garbage dumping, upset villagers said that garbage is found disposed of along the roadside and claimed that this was happening due to lack of provisions at the rooms that are given on rent. They said the tenants were disposing of garbage anywhere in the open.

After a discussion on the matter, the sarpanch assured to take action against any tenant and owner if they are found dumping garbage and impose fine of Rs 5000.

The villagers also expressed concern over the pollution of river Par and brought to the notice of panchayat that as per a recent survey the river has been included in the list of polluted rivers in the country.

They asked the panchayat to ensure that no further pollution of the river takes place more so in view of ongoing work of a major hotel project in the village along the river. Sarpanch assured to look into the matter.