Assonora gram sabha turns stormy

MAPUSA: Assonora gram sabha, on Sunday, witnessed heated arguments on almost all issues, which came up for discussion. The situation turned worst when a gram sabha member made allegations that illegal vote bank is being created in the village. And, so police personnel had to be called to control the situation.

The gram sabha was attended by a large number of villagers, being the first gram sabha of the newly-elected panchayat body.

The secretary Rajkumar Chodankar read out the minutes of the last gram sabha. Some villagers took a strong note of the financial discrepancies mentioned in the audit report of 2015-16, and objected to its passing.

The meeting was presided over by sarpanch Pravin Budge in presence of deputy sarpanch Shailesh Salgaonkar and other panch members. The observer for the meeting was Kashinath Pednekar.

Later, a villager Lawrence Fernandes suggested to the sarpanch to convene a special meeting to discuss the financial discrepancies mentioned in the report.

And, soon Budge assured the villagers that a special meeting will be convened, and all records will be made available for the villagers to scrutinise.

A villager Ashok Banaulikar brought to the notice of gram sabha that in one of ward around 50-60 voters are excising voting rights but they are not the villagers.

He alleged that an illegal vote bank has been created to win the election with the help of booth-level officer by a local politician.

Replying to allegation, Budge said that the matter does not come under the purview of the panchayat, as “we don’t issue election cards, and hence we cannot do anything in the matter and right authority is the State Election Commission.”

Due to the code of conduct in force no development work can be taken up, still the villagers made suggestions, saying the works could be take up after the code is withdrawn.

A villager Rajesh Madkaikar suggested to the sarpanch sending a proposal to KTC with regards to Assonora bus stand hall, mentioning that “this hall is built in the village, but the rent is high. Hence panchayat should write to the KTC to give 50 per cent concession to the locals.”

Commenting on the garbage generated from bus stand project, which is dumped on the rear side, sarpanch assured that he will study the matter and work out a solution.

Later, it was announced that four committees will be formed namely village development committee, child welfare committee, road and traffic safety committee and biodiversity committee, and yet again gram sabha members got into arguments among themselves, and soon the sarpanch intervened and situation was brought under control.

Budge asked about the opinion of the gram sabha as regards to the re-assessment of house tax, and said that “for the last 14 years the house tax structure has not been revised, and panchayat needs to reassess it so that the panchayat revenue increases and matching grants can be received.”

The villagers in principle agreed to hike the house tax by 8 per cent, and demanded that illegal houses should be regularised so that even their tax can be collected. The issue of the construction of a building near the bus stand was also raised, and the panchayat was asked to be vigilant as “the builders, who are politicians may indulge in illegal constructions.”

The issue of Mahindra project was again raised. And, the villagers demanded a power point presentation over the project.