Assolna digging raises suspicion about mobile tower installation

ASSOLNA: Villagers of Assolna opposed digging for alleged installation of an illegal mobile tower late Tuesday night amidst attempts by the police to cover-up the incident. The police refused to carry out the panchanama of the digging work, it is learnt.

The incident came to light late Tuesday evening when some villagers noticed some heavy machinery and labourers near the SAG ground in Assolna, barely few metres from the police outpost.

The villagers informed the sarpanch Pedrinha D’Costa and panch member Savio Fereira, who later arrived at the spot.

The villagers informed that the digging went un-noticed as there was a funeral in the village

However, the news of the digging spread around after some people who were present at the ground inquired with the operator of the heavy machinery, who informed them that the digging was being done for the installation of a mobile tower. The sarpanch informed that the panchayat has not granted permission for setting up any mobile tower in the village. She said that the panchayat has received proposals from mobile companies and the panchayat has identified a spot in the village, however, the digging near the ground has come as a surprise.

The police who arrived at the site refused to carry out the panchanama despite the panchayat members informing them that no permission had been granted for setting up any mobile tower and the excavation in the government acquired land was illegal. The panchayat members insisted that the panchanama should be done.

The stand-off lasted over an hour and half even as Cuncolim PSI arrived at the spot. The police however, refused to carry out the panchanama.

The police officials brushed aside the incident saying that the matter will be noted in the station diary. The villagers later demanded that the police increase night patrolling to prevent the installation of the tower under the cover of darkness.

Later, speaking to reporters Fereira informed that the excavation doesn’t resemble that it for any sports activity.

He said the panchayat has not granted permission for any excavation work and despite bringing the matter to the notice of the authorities they have not co-operated with the panchayat.