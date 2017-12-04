Assembly session begins today

PANAJI : The last session of the state legislative assembly in the current calendar year, will begin from December 13 with four important bills to be tabled in the House, during this session.

The four-day winter session of the state legislative assembly will be held on December 13, 14, 15 and 18, with bills namely Goa tax on infrastructure bill 2017, the Goa agricultural produce marketing (development and regulation) bill 2017, the Goa land revenue code (amendment) bill 2017 and the Goa town and country planning (amendment) bill 2017 to be introduced in the House.

The MLAs have forwarded altogether 703 questions to the legislature department of the assembly, including 461 unstarred questions and 242 starred questions for replies from the respective ministers during the question hour.

Furthermore, four private members resolutions would be discussed on December 15 in the state legislative assembly.

The business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly has already chalked out the agenda for the session last week.

The opening day of the state legislative assembly will witness tributes to the recently departed personalities including former MP Amrut Kansar; former legislator Dulo Kuttikar; journalist and writer Arun Sadhu; Hindustani classical vocalist Girija Devi; former chief secretary of Goa, Daman and Diu J C Almeida; and actor-producer-director Shashi Kapoor among others.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be tabling in the House the statement of assets and liabilities of public functionary for the year 2016–2017, on the first day of the session. He will also lay on the table of the House the annual financial statement (budget estimate) of the Goa Industrial Development Corporation for the year 2017–18 as well as the annual report of the Institution of Goa Lokayukta for the year 2016–2017.

The Chief Minister will further present the second report (2017) of the business advisory committee.

Furthermore, Minister for Town and Country Planning and Agriculture Vijai Sardesai will, on the opening day of the session, lay on the table of the House the twentieth annual report of the Goa State Horticultural Corporation Ltd for the year 2012-13.

The Opposition Congress party during this session is expected to move a resolution seeking a recommendation of the state government that six Goan rivers be deleted from the schedule of the National Waterways Act, 2006 through amendment to the central act. The Opposition party will also try to corner the government over the issue of turning Goa into a coal-import hub, which has created the menace of air pollution in the port town of Vasco.