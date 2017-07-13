Assembly monsoon session to begin from July 18

PANAJI: The business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly headed by Speaker Pramod Sawant has decided to hold the monsoon session of the assembly from July 18 to August 7, with 15 sittings of the House.

The main agenda of the particular session is to pass the state budget for the financial year 2017-18.

The government, in March, earlier this year had presented a revenue surplus budget of Rs 202.48 crore for the financial year 2017-18, with the gross budget size estimated at Rs 16,027.01 crore.

Coming out with this information, the Speaker said the elections for the President as well as the Vice-President of India would also be held during the period of the monsoon session of the assembly.

“Presently, the legislature department of the assembly has received altogether 1,596 questions, including 590 starred questions and 1,006 unstarred questions from the MLAs,” he informed, noting that all the questions have been received online.

Sawant said that his office is working towards holding workshops as well as tours, in the near future, for the legislators on various issues such as unemployment and agriculture.

The monsoon session of the assembly is likely to witness the introduction of bills seeking to return the tenancy cases back to the mamlatdars from the court of civil judge senior division, by withdrawing Section 19 of the 2014 amendment to the Agriculture Tenancy Act, and reclassification of the coconut palm as a tree.