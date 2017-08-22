Assembly by-polls today in Panaji, Valpoi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

After the fierce two weeklong campaigning, Panaji and Valpoi assembly constituencies are all set to go to the by-polls on Wednesday in which two cabinet ministers of the BJP-led coalition government – Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane – are in the fray.

There are total of 51,064 voters – 26,084 women and 24,980 men. These voters will decide the fate of seven candidates belonging to the BJP, the Congress, the Goa Suraksha Manch and Independents in both the assembly segments.

The election process will start at 8 am and end at 5 pm in 70 polling stations – 30 in Panaji constituency and 40 in Valpoi.

The results will be out on August 28.

Additional chief electoral officer Narayan S Navti told media persons that around 450 civil servants have been roped in and deployed for polling duty.

Besides, flying squads, static surveillance teams at check-posts, three companies of central forces are on the ground who will be assisted by police officials in monitoring the electoral process and in discouraging mischief and inducement to voters.

“As far as law and order is concerned, all precautionary measures have been taken by us. Central forces were deployed a week back, and from the date of notification (of by-polls) no untoward incident has been reported. No polling stations is sensitive,” he said.

If anybody has any grievance then he/she can call up on toll free number 1950 either for suggestion or complaints.

“Once we receive the complaint the call will be directed to the flying squads, and they will reach at the site within minutes and take necessary actions,” he said.

Electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail machines were dispatched on Tuesday evening to the respective polling stations. The CEO office claimed that they have taken all the precautionary measures to ensure the authentication and safety of the machines.

“EVMs are well checked by the expert technicians from the manufacturer. We have also appointed troubleshooters who will attend the calls and reach the site within minutes to address any technical problem, if emerges,” Navti said.

“We will ensure full participation of the differently-abled persons by providing disabled-friendly facilities. We have also followed the norms of ECI wherein minimum facilities have been created to provide electricity, drinking water, and shade outside the polling station,” he added.

He further said that once the polling process is over all the EVMs along with VVPAT machines will be stored in a strong room at the Entertainment Society of Goa where three-tier securities will be provided along with CCTV surveillance.