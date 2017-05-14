Assault on doctor: woman assailant yet to be traced

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Colva police on Sunday said that the woman M George, against whom the police have issued a lookout notice in connection with a case of alleged assault on a doctor, is yet to be traced.

Colva police inspector Satish Gavde said that lookout notices have been issued and served at the airport and other places.

Police sources said that she left for Dubai on the day the incident took place. Police said that they are making efforts through Interpol to bring her back and all formalities have been done.

Sources said that the other alleged accused in the case was arrested, however, he applied for bail and, after a hearing, the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Margao granted him bail on conditions.

A general physician was allegedly abused and assaulted by the woman blaming him for her mother’s death. According to the police, the above woman’s mother had collapsed in a church and, hence, she was brought to a clinic in an unconscious state.

The victim doctor, due to critical condition of the patient, advised the family to admit her in the Hospicio Hospital, Margao. However, on the way to the hospital the patient died of a massive heart attack. Thereafter, the daughter of the deceased visited the doctor and blamed him for her mother’s death and allegedly assaulted him.

Colva police had registered the offence under Sections 448, 427, 323 and 504 of IPC and under Goa Medical Act 2013.