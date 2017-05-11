Assault case: CCP councillor gets anticipatory bail

NT NETWORK

CCP councillor Uday Madkaikar has been granted conditional anticipatory bail by a court in connection with an FIR registered against him by the Panaji police on charges of allegedly assaulting a contractor and his employee who were engaged by a telephone firm to lay cables at Bhatlem, Panaji.

Fearing arrest in the case, Madkaikar had approached the District and Sessions Court, Panaji which after hearing the matter granted conditional anticipatory bail.

It may be recalled that Panaji police had registered an FIR under charges of wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and various other offences under the IPC against Madkaikar and an unknown person.

The incident, according to the police, was reported at Bhatlem and a complaint in this regard was lodged by the contractor Neelesh Rathod (46).

Referring to the complaint, the police had said that Madkaikar and an unknown person allegedly abused the complainant in filthy words, forcibly snatched the mobile phone of the complainant and his mukadam and took away the keys of the truck by damaging the vehicle.

Further the complainant was wrongfully restrained and assaulted and also threatened with dire consequences, the police said.