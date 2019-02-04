Assagao villagers threaten morcha over ‘water problem’

MAPUSA: The Assagao villagers, on Sunday, demanded regular water supply, and threatened to take out a morcha to the PWD office if the demand is not met.

The issue was raised during the ordinary gram sabha held at the panchayat office.

During the meeting, the issue of water problem was raised as residents of Munangwado, Sonar Khend, and Baddem are not receiving water supply on a regular basis.

Raising the issue, a gram sabha member Pradip Kandolkar said that “residents of Munangwado, Sonar Khend and Baddem do not get water regularly. Water is received every alternate day and that too for hardly an hour which is causing a lot of inconvenience to the people there.”

He also questioned the sarpanch about the pending proposal for the construction of a water tank at the hill side in Munangwado.

Sarpanch Jaliendra Gaonkar replied that “the proposal is pending, as there is an issue of height. As per the engineer concerned, it will not be possible to pump water to the tank.”

Kandolkar said, “I am a mechanical engineer, and I know there is a new technology which can be used for pumping water to a height. So, hold a joint meeting and will suggest a solution to the problem.”

Another member, Pradip Naik said that “if the problem is not resolved then let us all take out a morcha to the PWD office.”

Sarpanch also agreed and said that “we will support.”

An issue about the proposal for the construction of garden and open air hall on a land admeasuring 2,000 to 2,500 sq mt, which was given by Communidade, was also raised.

Naik questioned about the status of the project which was proposed 10 years ago.

Sarpanch replied that “the proposal was supposed to be taken up under MPLADS for which the required land has to be given to the government. As the land ownership is not with the panchayat, it is pending.”

Raising the issue of construction of road and nullah in the communidade property by a private property, Naik asked, “How has the panchayat allowed construction of road and nullah by a private party, when there is opposition to it from the locals?”

“As the work is being executed by a private party, spending own money, then why will we have an objection? This work will benefit the local residents. If during the rains, water flows out and enters residences nearby then I assure that the panchayat will increase the width of the nullah,” replied the sarpanch.

The villagers also demanded that the panchayat should issue directions to all new constructions along the roadsides

over maintaining setback, and accordingly carry out inspection and take action.