Aslon, Alviton doubles put Varca SC in trouble

Aslon Oliveira and Alviton Silva scored a double each while Bersal Viegas contributed with a goal as Sao Jose de Areal thrashed Varca SC 5-0 to move into the quarterfinals of Rising Cup football tournament, at Cuncolim grounds on Thursday.

The Areal team led 2-0 at half time. They shot into the lead as early as the 7th minute when striker Alviton Silva sped down the right flank and passed the ball to an unmarked Aslon, who slammed it past the Varca SC keeper Mohammed Sheikh.

Varca SC, meantime, stitched some good moves through medio Nash Pereira but their strikers Elvis Gomes and Joylon Cardozo could not make any difference as they were marked tightly by the Areal defenders.

SJD Areal doubled their lead in the 25th minute with a brilliant move. Striker Aslon Oliveira ran down the left flank and on seeing Alviton in an ideal position passed the ball to him, and the last named made no mistake to beat the Varca keeper Mohammed.

Aslon Oliveira then in the 44th minute completed his brace as he ran solo and let go a powerful shot from 25 yards that crashed to the far corner of Varca SC nets as the score read 3-0 in his team’s favour.

It was now the turn of Alviton Silva to complete his brace as in the 58th minute he scored off a pass from medio Prisco Maura to make the scoreline 4-0 for his team.

The fifth goal for Areal was scored by medio Bersel Viegas in the 67th minute as he chipped the ball over the head of onrushing rival keeper Mohammed Sheikh.

SJD Areal’s Joston Fernandes was adjudged the man of the match for his wonderful performance.