Asilo building renovation work moving at snail’s pace

Arpita Srivastav | NT

MAPUSA

The work on the building that would house State Health Training Institute in Mapusa is moving at a snail’s pace.

The project, which was supposed to be completed in December 2015, is expected to be completed by December this year.

The renovation and partial reconstruction work of the old heritage building of Asilo Hospital at Mapusa that would house the institute was taken up by health department, and was assigned to Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (GSIDC).

The GSIDC had undertaken the work. which included plumbing, electrical wiring and fitting, site development with construction of compound wall, laying of pavements, construction of storm water drains, etc, in the month of February 2014.

The work that was estimated to cost Rs 6, 85, 05,182 and awarded for Rs 8,39,19,213 was expected to be completed by December 31, 2015. But, till date only 75 per cent of the work has been completed. The completed works includes 90 per cent of internal plastering, 90 per cent of external plastering, conduits in wall in north block, septic tank, east and west side compound wall, cornices, north and south block structural roof, fixing of door and window frames on the first floor, and water proofing in toilet block. Ground floor work is presently in progress.

The work is being executed by contractor Shivam Infratech, and Vijaykumar Sawant Associates is the consultant for the same.

The project, which has already missed the deadline, will take few more months to be completed. Sources claim that the work has been delayed due to the non-payment of contractor’s bills, which were pending for quite some time, but later some amount was paid.

The renovated structure will be ground plus one, and the ground floor will house lecturers cabins, seminar hall and a library.

The first floor of the building will have a lecture hall, deputy chief’s cabin, audio visual room and computer room.

“Some internal tiling work is remaining, which is the major work as we are using heritage tiles. Overall, around 75 per cent of the work has been completed, and we expect the work to be totally completed by December,” said the project in-charge Jude Carvalho.

When asked whether any alteration has been done to the structure, he said that “the main structure is as good as the same as we have undertaken the restoration work. Another structure, which was in dilapidated condition, has been reconstructed into a new block which we call south block.”

“While undertaking the construction of new block, we have given it an old look and even heritage tiles are also being used for it,”he added.