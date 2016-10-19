Asilo building renovation expected to be completed by December

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

The ongoing work of full renovation and part construction of the old heritage building of Asilo Hospital, Mapusa which will house the state health training institute, will be completed by December, project in-charge Jude Carvalho said.

Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (GSIDC) officials including its managing director Sanjit Rodrigues, project in-charge Jude Carvalho, engineers and other officials along with officials of contractor M/s Shivam Infratech visited the building and inspected the work on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that the health department had assigned the renovation work to GSIDC on February 25, 2014 and the contract was awarded to M/s Shivam Infratech at a cost of Rs 8.39 crore with M/s Vijaykumar Sawant Associates being the consultant.

Works of construction and renovation of the building including civil, plumbing, electrical, site development work with construction of compound wall, pavement, storm water drains, etc were started in February 2014 and were expected to be completed by December 31, 2015.

However, till date only 75 per cent of the work has been completed. It includes 90 per cent work of plastering besides work on conduits in wall in north block and a septic tank has been completed. East and west side compound wall, cornices, north and south block structural roof, fixing of door and window frames on first floor have been completed with ground floor in progress. Water proofing in toilet block has been completed.