A priest applies ash on the forehead of a faithful as others stand in a queue at the Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji on the occasion of Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lenten season

Ash Wednesday A priest applies ash on the forehead of a faithful as others stand in a queue at the Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji on the occasion of Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lenten season Please like & share: front