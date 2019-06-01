As locals step up heat, CM orders necessary action

Panaji: With villagers of Verlem-Netravali demanding suspension of a local range forest officer, who was allegedly involved in destroying 400 areca nut trees from a private farm, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday gave directions to concerned officials to take necessary action in the case by Saturday.

The incident of destroying areca nut trees in a private farm at Verlem village had occurred on May 18 and thereafter the Chief Minister had assured that action would be taken in the matter in three days. However, as no action came forth, the villagers along with Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar under the banner of All Goa Bhumiputra Manch began a dharna in front of forest office gate at Netravali demanding suspension of RFO and other forest staff involved in destroying the trees.

Taking cognisance of seriousness of the matter, the Chief Minister on Friday evening held a meeting with Sanguem MLA and officials concerned at his official residence and issued necessary directions.

Speaking to media, MLA Gaonkar said that even after 13 days of the incident no action came forth from the government, hence, the people were compelled to launch a dharna outside the forest office at Netravali.

“Villagers want justice in the matter. We have been demanding suspension of RFO and his staff involved in destroying the trees,” he added.

He said that the people of the village will not remain quiet till forest officials responsible for the incident are suspended.

Sanguem MLA said that the Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai along with principal chief conservator of forest will visit Verlem on Saturday and the villagers will be intimated of the action taken by the government.