As BJP celebrated 4 years of being in power at the Centre, Goa Congress try to seize a day by carrying out multiple rallies in the state as part of their Jana Gana Mana Naman Tuka Goykara campaign.Congress’ first stop was at Panaji’s fruit and vegetable market. They acquainted themselves with the problems faced by the vendors. The yatra in the capital was led by GPCC Chief Girish Chodankar.

Please like & share: