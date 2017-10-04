Arya Bendkhale and Mustafa DG  win Elite Model Look 2017 title

NT BUZZ

The grand finale of the fourth edition of ‘Max Elite model look 2017’ was recently held at Goa Marriott resort, Miramar. Arya Bendkhale (Pune) and Mustafa DG (Hyderabad) emerged as winners of Elite Model Look 2017 and will be representing India at the 34th World Final which will take place at Milan in November this year.

The Max Elite model look 2017 contest which started in July, travelled to different cities- Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Nagaland, Kolkata and Goa. Of the thousands contenders, Elite Model Look India 2017 chose 16 finalists who were then trained and groomed by industry experts like Elite Model Look India 2017 licensee and fashion director, Marc Robinson; supermodel, Carol Gracias; hair and makeup artist, Clint Fernandes and supermodel and actor, Dino Morea.

There were a total of three rounds; the first one had models walk in black and white outfits, the second round showcased models in Max Winter Collection and the third and final round had models adorned in the collection of designer’s Wendell Rodrick’s and Arjun Khanna.