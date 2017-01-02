‘Art was originally not about art, it was always about the people and for people’- Hesham Malik

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

How would you like to define ‘art’? What kinds of paintings do you prefer to paint?

As of now art for me is what one experiences through mind, heart and soul. At the same time art is the ongoing recorded history of our people, our land and our culture.

The colours on canvas take birth during the process of my deeper reflection of my mind and feelings. It could be a myth, culture, a part of history or simply ordinary meeting with people that triggers the idea. What I am trying to say is that I enjoy making art with some sort of meaning or story supporting it.

Tell us something about the title of your upcoming exhibition, ‘Mukha – The Intimacy’.

I choose a title to a series in such a way that it could relate to each painting. ‘Mukha – the intimacy’, is more for the unseen words, within me and you – ‘You’ being the reader, the viewer. The fuel which passes through us and emerges via expressions, passion and hatred and these further create the stories of our lives. One should relate to each painting and seek the connection.

Could you brief us about the works that will be auctioned on January 7?

I used to volunteer at an old home in Toronto, where I was told a story about angels. The angels who protect us during our darkest hours are the pets of God. To protect us they change form – from lion to eagle as and when needed. These angels were created by god to be in their most pure form. God chose the birth giver – the women for this task. In our world, there are places where women are seen as inferior but in reality, the beast within is released when devil needs to be destroyed.

Among the entire Mukha series this painting is my favourite and I was happy it became a part of Sethu. The painting is titled 8 Griffons but has only 7 figures on it because the eighth griffon is the viewer, and in my case the eighth griffon is the group of the children at Sethu.

How can art describe culture, idea and perspective?

As an artist, I believe ‘Art’ is the only way one could describe culture, idea and perspective; it doesn’t matter whether it is a painting, sculpture or glasswork. We all experience people in our lives, and these people and places leave a print within us. Knowingly or unknowingly we are stirred inside by these footprints left by people. During the encounters an idea is born, and such it is always our reflection of the culture and situations what is forming the art.

You hold a record of being an Indian artist who sold the most expensive painting. Tell us something about the painting that you had painted then.

I was commissioned to create this painting. I did extensive research and spent long a time on and with this painting. Through the process of painting I went far, I created the originally Russian baroque Empress using the Indian perspective.

Generally, living and studying in Mumbai has had a lot of impact on my art, hence again, the influence by culture on the artist’s expression. Especially the jewellery used on the figures and the general ornamental and symbolic appearances. So this strong Russian empress – the Elizabeth of Russia of my view is wearing an Indian nose ring, which goes from her nose to around her ear, and she is wearing a Rudraksha bracelet around her wrist. ‘Elizabeth of Russia’ was just one of those paintings I did not want to part with. In fact, it was not accepted by many as the portrait was too fantastic and abstract – I played with the cultural symbolism.

However, I believe every art piece has a destination. Sometimes it reaches this place quickly, some travel long around the globe before they reach their destination, and the latter was the case of the Elizabeth of Russia.

(Art exhibition titled, ‘Mukha- The Intimacy’ by artist Hesham Malik will commence from January 7 at 7 p.m. at Carpe Diem, Majorda. The silent auction for Sethu – Child development and Family Guidance Centre will begin on January 7. The event is open to all. The exhibition is on till February 3.)