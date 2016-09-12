Art meets environment at ‘Urja’

NAGUESH RAO SARDESSAI

Kalakirti’s three day Goa Environmental Festival titled Urja that just concluded at the Kala Academy – Goa, had a potpourri of events and activities managed through various forms of art that included screening of films, poetry recital, and photography and a painting exhibition.

In its fourth edition, this year the event was inaugurated by minister for Environment and Forest, Rajendra Arlekar. The three day festival saw a story recital program and a multilingual poetry session elucidating the necessity to address environmental concerns. A nature trail was also organised for the students. Around forty students from Vidya Prabodhini High School, Porvorim and few teachers were guided by naturalist Mrinmayee Thakur and Viyona Rodrigues in a trail to explore the natural features such as various species of birds, types of mangroves, plants and trees found around Panaji.

A cycle-rally was held in the morning with an aim to sensitise general public about the benefits to health and environment alike on the use of bicycles on a daily basis. Rajendra Arlekar advised the gathering to protect the environment by making an effort on a day to day basis.

The art exhibition and mini art camp was coordinated by artist Shridhar Kamat Bambolkar. Besides Shridhar, around nine established as well as young artists from Goa presented their take on environment including Harshada Kerkar Sonak, Sidharth Gaitonde, Kalanand Bambolkar, Kranti Chari, Vineeta Sadguru Chendvankar, Omkar Surendra Sirsat, Manashri Ducle, Aarti Kudtarkar.

The show had over twenty five works executed using various media and in their own inimitable style. Shridhar had the quintessential fragile butterfly tucked at the bottom of a large canvas speaking for the need to handle nature with utmost care and love. Harshada painted a young girl as metaphor. Sidharth and Kranti expressed through poignant abstracts. Kalanand had a lone frog crying for protection. Aarti displayed near realistic works whereas Manashri having painted realistic seascape and landscape presented her works in an enticing way that had a shade of semi realism.

Omkar’s watercolour landscapes stood out for their sheer quality. He brought the hinterland and lush green field alive. Vineeta’s surrealistic paintings used symbolic imagery with mythical undertones. She speaks the language of Vedic culture.

The paintings produced at the art camp will be auctioned, by the Rotary Club of Mapusa, for a charitable cause.

Minister for Science and Technology, Alina Saldanha and secretary, Art and Culture, Daulat Hawaldar were the guests at the valedictory function. Prizes were given away to the winners of short film and photography contest.