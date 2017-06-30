Arrested Nigerian woman had entered India on medical visa

VASCO: The Dabolim airport police on Friday revealed that the Nigerian woman who was arrested at Dabolim airport without any valid documentation had come down to India on a medical visa for three months.

The investigating police officer Jatin Potdar disclosed that the accused Florence Odum Chioma (27) who has been remanded to 4-day police custody had come down to India three months ago and had stayed in Delhi.

Potdar further disclosed that she possessed valid passport. She later came down to Goa and stayed in Anjuna for several days. “Her medical visa expired in three months and she was unable to extend her visa further,” informed Potdar.

“It was not known, whether Chioma had lost her passport and other valid documentations while she was in Goa during her stay in Anjuna,” told the investigating police officer. It was further disclosed that she had opted for a legal advisor (lawyer) who could be able to put more light on her illegal stay in India.

It may be recalled that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Dabolim airport had intercepted the Nigerian woman for travelling to Delhi without possessing passport and visa. She was handed over to Dabolim airport police. Police in this connection have placed the woman under arrest, under section 7 (1) (3) of Foreigners Order 1948, read with 14 of Foreigners Act and section 6 (1) of Passport Entry in India Rules 1950. NT

Further investigation is under progress under the supervision of PI Pravin Kumar Vast and deputy superintendent of police Vasco Lawrence D’Souza.