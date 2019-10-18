Arrest of teacher for molesting students: cops invoke POCSO as more victims complain

Ponda: In a shocking revelation, a few more girl students have now complained against the accused teacher of a Kundaim-based government high school, who was arrested Wednesday for molesting five girl students.

Considering the grievous nature of acts against the girls, Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has now been added to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the accused teacher, said Ponda police inspector Mohan Gaude.

It may be noted that the Ponda police had on Wednesday arrested Manoj Phadte, the 58-year-old Kundaim-based school teacher and a resident of Tiswadi, for allegedly molesting five girls in the school. An offence was registered against him under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act.

Following the complaint by five girl students, a few more students came forward on Thursday with similar complaints of molestation against the same teacher.

Taking note of the matter, the victims’ list has been revised, police said. After recording the statements of the victim girls in the presence of a non-government organisation (NGO), and based on the statements, Section 10 of the POCSO Act has been added to the FIR against the accused, police said.

Meanwhile, the accused teacher has been admitted to the Sub District Hospital in Ponda after he complained of chest pain on Thursday morning. Police said he has been kept under medical observation. The accused teacher taught math subject to the students and used to touch girls in a wrong manner during class, police sources said.

Meanwhile, addressing the press on Thursday, Kundaim villagers defended the accused teacher. The villagers have blamed headmaster of the school and alleged that he was hatching a conspiracy against the teacher.

When police was asked about this, Gaude said that the Vishaka committee consisting of five teachers from the same school conducted an internal inquiry into the matter for over a month and based on their findings, complaint was lodged with the Ponda police.

The incident of molestation of the school girls came to light in September during a counselling session. Following this, the Vishaka committee was formed to investigate into the matter and the accused teacher was found to be behaving in wrong manner, police said.