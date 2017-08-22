Wednesday , 23 August 2017
TRENDING NOW

Arrangements made for smooth polling

Posted by: nt August 23, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

North Goa collector Nila Mohanan has said that all the arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of  by-elections to the Panaji and Valpoi assembly constituencies. Mohanan said that they have prohibited running or opening of hotels, restaurants or shops within the 200-metre radius from the polling station, as these are places where people could congregate, to avoid any untoward situation.

“Assembly of five or more persons within the premises of the polling station or any other places in the assembly constituencies has  also been prohibited. We want peaceful and smooth polls,”  Mohanan said  at a press briefing at the collectorate building in the city on Tuesday.

North Goa SP Chandan Choudhary, who was also present at  the briefing, said that nakabandis have been strengthened in both the assembly segments.

In Panaji nakabandis at eight different locations have been put up while in Valpoi a double-layer checking has been set up at the Keri outpost, and nakabandis in other parts of Valpoi have been strengthened.

Choudhary said that two election related cases have been registered with the Panaji police station: one is regarding a meeting held without permission and the other case is related to sticking a poster to public property.

Mohanan said  that there are no vulnerable polling stations. However, six  ‘critical’ polling stations have been identified in Panaji, which  have been designated so  only because they are cluster polling stations where there are three or more polling booths within the same polling station location.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com