Arrangements made for smooth polling

North Goa collector Nila Mohanan has said that all the arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of by-elections to the Panaji and Valpoi assembly constituencies. Mohanan said that they have prohibited running or opening of hotels, restaurants or shops within the 200-metre radius from the polling station, as these are places where people could congregate, to avoid any untoward situation.

“Assembly of five or more persons within the premises of the polling station or any other places in the assembly constituencies has also been prohibited. We want peaceful and smooth polls,” Mohanan said at a press briefing at the collectorate building in the city on Tuesday.

North Goa SP Chandan Choudhary, who was also present at the briefing, said that nakabandis have been strengthened in both the assembly segments.

In Panaji nakabandis at eight different locations have been put up while in Valpoi a double-layer checking has been set up at the Keri outpost, and nakabandis in other parts of Valpoi have been strengthened.

Choudhary said that two election related cases have been registered with the Panaji police station: one is regarding a meeting held without permission and the other case is related to sticking a poster to public property.

Mohanan said that there are no vulnerable polling stations. However, six ‘critical’ polling stations have been identified in Panaji, which have been designated so only because they are cluster polling stations where there are three or more polling booths within the same polling station location.