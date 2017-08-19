Arpora youth held with cocaine worth Rs 10,000

CALANGUTE: Calangute police has arrested one Ashley Ronston Santos, aged 28 and a resident of Arpora, in connection with a narcotics raid conducted on Friday night and found him to be in illegal possession of narcotic substance cocaine worth Rs 10,000.

Sources at the Calangute police station said that while police were on patrolling duty on Friday night, they received information regarding some illegal drug activity going on at Gaurawado based on which the raid was conducted. Police arrested Santos after he was found moving suspiciously in the raided area and seized the drugs.

Calangute police have registered an offence against Santos under Section 21(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Police inspector Jivba Dalvi is the investigating officer probing the case.