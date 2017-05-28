Arpora-Nagoa locals want a check on mudfilling, hill-cutting activities

JOSEPH PINTO | NT

ARPORA : Arpora-Nagoa village panchayat area has witnessed instances of mudfilling activities in fields, which the residents claim to be illegal and they alleged that such things have been allowed to facilitate growth of commercial structures. The residents also pointed out that hill-cutting activity was going on unchecked in the village and that the authorities have chosen to turn a blind eye to mudfilling, hill-cutting activities.

The residents alleged that apart from private fields, the comunidade fields are also being filled up with mud and that there was no check on it. They cited an instance of the ‘Dream circle’ where such activities were going on.

They said this spot is an accident-prone zone where many people lost their lives and that there was a demand to widen the road, but now after the widening of the stretch the ‘Dream circle’ spot has turned into a commercial zone.

There are also mudfilling activities going on in other parts of the panchayat area so as to facilitate construction of commercial structures. The locals said that complaints have been made, but the authorities were taking no action on such activities. They said that kiosks have cropped up in the village along the main road and even along a nullah and a pond. This, they said, is causing flooding during rains as water passages are blocked.

The residents are also furious over hill-cutting activity at Arpora-Baga which, they say, is being carried out for a hotel project.

Anna Demello, a resident of Arpora-Baga, who fights for causes on different platforms, said that “illegal hill cutting is going on in a big way at Arpora-Baga and no one is doing anything about it. Hotels are discharging sewage in Baga creek from where the local fishermen collect clams, oysters.”

A senior citizen from Arpora said that “time will come when tourism industry in the state will see a decline and then people will have to return to cultivation of fields, which have been left fallow. The trend is that people want to make a fast buck and, hence, converting fields for commercial activities. Our leaders need to stop these things.”

Another local said that “bungalows and guest houses are being constructed without proper road access and tourists are found riding two-wheelers on footpaths at Arpora-Baga. No one is taking cognisance of the things happening in the village. Complaints have been made to the panchayat, but in vain. Even hotels are being constructed illegally without maintaining setback area and the villagers are suffering because of all these illegalities.”

Attorney of Arpora-Nagoa comunidade Ashley Rauto said that as the comunidade was defunct for some years, people have taken advantage of it and converted comunidade fields for commercial activities. Complaints have been filed by the comunidade with the competent authorities and, if need be, we will approach court to seek action on illegal activities in Arpora.”

Cattle menace is another issue that has been witnessed in the village. The residents said that the cattle are often found wandering on the roads and squatting in the middle creating problems for motorists and causing accident-like situations.

Acting sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa Tinu D’Souza, when contacted for comments on issues like mudfilling activity at Dream circle and in other parts of the village, said that “we have compensated the villagers for giving permission and parting with field stretches for road widening. As regards hill cutting, it is the competent authority which needs to take action.”