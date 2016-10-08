Arpora-Baga bridge will be completed by Nov-end: Lobo

ARPORA: Heavy rains in the past few days have delayed completion of the Arpora bridge connecting Baga at Mackie’s Saturday market. The bridge will be completed before November-end, said Calangute MLA Michael Lobo.

The work on the bridge connecting Arpora-Baga near Mackie’s Saturday market which started in June 2016 was to be completed in October before the tourist season. However, the work was delayed due to the rains, said Lobo.

The Calangute MLA who inspected the work which is going on in full swing said that once the bridge is ready it will ease the traffic congestion in Calangute as the traffic to the Baga bridge will be diverted via this bridge.

Speaking on the Arpora-Baga promenade which was promised by the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar and is still awaited, Lobo said that drawings and estimates are completed by the consultants of the project.

He said that the tendering process is delayed as the bridge work is not yet completed.

He said that the estimated cost of the promenade would be Rs 45 crore and the project will be taken up by GSIDC.

Lobo said that the project would look like a floating causeway five meters below water and would cover a distance of one and half kilometer having restaurants and entertainment services.

He said that the work would take 7 to 8 months to complete and once the project is completed it will be highlighted on the tourist map of India.