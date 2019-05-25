Around Rs 22 lakh withdrawn from stolen debit card

Panaji: A driver reportedly committed theft of a debit card of his employer and allegedly withdrew around Rs 22 lakh.

In connection with the case, the Panaji police have arrested the driver Sayed Bhagewadi and his four other accomplices Mansoor Hubli, Zaheer Shaikh, Hitesh Kumar Singh and Sunil Shetty.

Police said that the complaint in this regard was lodged by Arshad Syed from Dona Paula. The incident occurred between April 4 to May 19 during which period the complainant was out of the country, informed the police.

Police said that the accused driver Bhagewadi allegedly committed theft of the complainant’s debit card and with common intention along with the other accused persons withdrew money amounting to Rs 22 lakh at locations in Goa and Maharashtra.

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) and 419 (cheating by personation). The accused have been remanded to 4 days in police custody. The case is investigated by PSI Arun Gauns Dessai.