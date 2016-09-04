Around 75 pc seats in technical, 50 pc in BEd are vacant

UNI

MOHALI

Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) urged government should rescue ailing unaided private educational Institutions of Punjab.

Recently a meeting of PUCA was held under the leadership of president, PUCA, Dr Anshu Kataria. It was decided that a delegation of PUCA would soon meet Punjab Government to make them aware about the problems being faced by unaided colleges of Punjab.

Dr Anshu Kataria while speaking on the occasion said that as per latest information in Technical sector, around 75-80% seats are lying vacant due to which huge investment and infrastructure in Punjab would now be left unutilised.

It is to be mentioned that in Punjab there are 108 Engineering Colleges, 165 Polytechnic Colleges, 51 Pharmacy Colleges, 232 Management Colleges, 9 Architecture Colleges etc.

More than 90% of technical education in Punjab is under Unaided Private Colleges.

S Jagjit Singh, senior vice president, Federation of Self Financed Colleges of Education said that in 2016, GNDU could fill only 6,500 seats against 25,000 seats in one and half months which would lead to huge financial loss.

Jagjit Singh further said that after its own failure GNDU has asked Private Unaided Colleges to fill the left out around 18500 seats in week’s time.

Jagjit Singh further said that Degree Colleges have also observed a steep fall in 2016 admissions due to high Registration and examination charges.

“Government Universities have raised these annual charges from Rs 1,800 to 8000 in last 7-8 years.

“Students are unable to pay such high charges which are being charged by Government Universities leading to major downfall in admissions in these Institutions.” Jagjit added.

Similarly in Nursing as per the last year report around 25-30% of the seats were left vacant in the colleges in the year 2015-16.

Manmohan Garg said that due to non-payment of Scholarship amount for SC/ST students Colleges are not able to give salaries on time. Many colleges have been declared Non Performing Asset (NPA) by the banks State Government and many more would be declared NPA if Government would further delay in the release of scholarship funds.

PUCA has also demanded that Government should form a high level committee to look into the reasons for the sudden downfall of education Industry in Punjab and urged government intervention to save the dying unaided colleges in Punjab.