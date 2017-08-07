Around 18,000 civil cases pending before courts

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government on Monday informed that around 18,000 civil cases are pending before various courts in the state for the last two years.

“The exact number of such cases are 17,960, including 13,140 in North Goa courts and 4,820 in South Goa courts,” it maintained. In a written reply to the state legislative assembly, Minister for Law and Judiciary Francis D’Souza stated that these cases are pending on account of non-service of defendants, legal heirs, witnesses, adjournment sought by the advocates/parties, interlocutory applications filed by the parties/bulky evidence, and mundkarial/ tenancy issues pending.

“Some matters have also been stayed by the higher authorities,” the reply added.