Army foils 3 infiltration bids, kills 4 terrorists

SRINAGAR: Four terrorists who were trying to sneak into India via the Line of Control (LoC) were killed Sunday as army foiled three infiltration attempts in Kashmir.

One infiltration bid was foiled in Naugam sector, another in Tangdhar sector and the third one in Gurez sector.

“Alert soldiers posted along the Line of Control in Naugam sector noticed some suspicious movement and challenged the intruders,” an army official said. The militants opened fire at positions of security forces which was “effectively retaliated,” triggering a gun battle, he said.

Four militants were killed and war-like stores were recovered from the scene of the gun battle, the official said. The operation is still in progress. Operations in Tangdhar and Gurez sectors were also in progress but no casualty was reported so far, he said.